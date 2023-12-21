HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — New Years Resolutions are right around the corner.

Maybe you’re thinking you’d like to start a garden as spring rolls around, or get better with your potted tomatoes, or even just figure out what went wrong with last year’s crop!

Whether you’re a total beginner or someone with a green thumb looking for some new information, Grow Like a Pro wants to help you out!

So send any questions you have — from gardening to landscaping to Christmas tree disposal and beyond — to growlikeapro@wghp.com

Horticulture Specialist Aaron Jones will answer some of your pressing questions live during the 8:00 a.m. news on Dec. 28!