WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Terra Koger wasn’t one for being in the spotlight – let alone talking about personal issues on a big stage.

Once she faced her fear and entered her first pageant at age 44, she found her voice and is now speaking up for so many people who may be suffering in silence.

“I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety in 2018,” she said.

Koger was recently crowned Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured NC 2023.

She decided to compete after seeing an ad for the pageant on social media.

She was hoping to get her confidence back after going through a rough dating situation and grieving the death of her father, Bishop William E. Koger, the founder of her family’s church after he passed in March of 2022.

Koger says the pageant has opened new doors and allowed her to step outside of her comfort zone.

“I now treasure and adore doing community service. It became the vehicle to help me with my grief, and also I feel that whenever I do community service, I’m honoring my father’s legacy,” she said.

It has also given her a space to publicly share a once-private struggle.

Her platform is called HOME, which stands for Healing Our Minds & Emotions.

Koger uses her social media pages to share mental health facts and connect people with resources in the Triad.

She says people have privately shared that her transparency has helped them acknowledge their own needs.

“I see a counselor, a licensed therapist and a doctor every two weeks, and I’m not ashamed to say that. You have to do whatever it takes to be a healthy better version of you,” she said. “I want to break the stigma and let people know there’s no shame. It’s OK to say you’re not OK.”

Koger will compete for the Ms. Full-Figured USA title in November.

In the meantime, she’s organizing a community walk called “Out of the Darkness.”

It supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

It’s at 10 a.m. on Oct.14 at Triad Park in Kernersville.

Koger says she lost a childhood friend to suicide and wants the walk to be a show of support for surviving loved ones.