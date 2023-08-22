WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re a parent, you may struggle with prioritizing your dreams.

How do you balance your goals while meeting the needs of your family?

Latiyuana Thompson, a new mom and first-year medical student, is reminding women that with planning and a support system… it is possible.

Thompson has known since childhood that she wanted to be a doctor and there was only one place she wanted to go for medical school.

“I grew up in Winston, so I always knew I wanted to go to Wake Forest,” she said.

Thompson finished her undergraduate studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and returned to the Piedmont Triad to work as an EMT while preparing for the MCAT.

Working as an EMT further confirmed her desire to become a doctor.

“This is what I want to do for the rest of my life, help patients improve their quality of life and help them through the hardest times that they’re experiencing,” Thompson said.

Thompson was accepted into Wake Forest University School of Medicine just ten days after she learned she was pregnant.

It was a joyous time for her and her husband, but they were also feeling overwhelmed.

“I did go through those moments where I’m like, maybe I should reach out and see if I can defer my acceptance and maybe I should start a year or two from now.”

She and her husband decided not to put it on hold.

“He’s like this is your purpose, this is your calling. You’ve been talking about this since I met you back in middle school, so you’re going to go and we’re going to make it work.”

Thompson received her white coat in July with her husband and their one-month-old son, Deacon, by her side.

She hopes her story will encourage other mothers whether they want to go back to school or advance their careers.

“You’re thinking can I do that and be a good mom and you can because I had those moments too where I’m like, ‘can I do that?,’” she said.

“I’m hoping that my story reaches other females and moms to know that you can do both. It’s hard, but it’s doable.”

Thompson is the first in her family to attend medical school.

She wants to become a pediatric psychiatrist.