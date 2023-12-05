GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dr. Kimberly Sheets has had the honor of working as a veterinarian for 28 years.

She’s held the professional title for that long, but says the calling came when she was just five years old.

“You don’t decide to become a veterinarian. You’re born a veterinarian, and you just have to go get trained to do it,” she said.

She was in high school when she knew she specifically wanted to do something about pet overpopulation.

She can remember feeding feral cats at an apartment complex on her afterschool newspaper route.

What started with seven became 22 by Spring.

“Back then there was not a TNR program: trap, neuter, and return. That’s become very mainstream now,” she said.

“I had to trap the remaining cats, and I sent them to the shelter where I know they were euthanized, and as a child, that was probably the hardest thing I ever had to do because I loved them. I did.”

“I said, there has got to be a better way, and I could not see a better way than to complete my dream of becoming a veterinarian and actually helping someone like myself that needed help with that problem.”

Dr. Sheets started her own practice, Sheets Pet Clinic, in December of 2008.

It’s a high-volume spay-neuter clinic that also operates a regular clinic that sees sick animals, hospitalizes patients, and operates a cat/kitten adoption program that usually has more than 100 adoptions a year.

Dr. Sheets says she’s seen the overpopulation issue get better with dogs over the years, but it’s still a major problem with cats.

Her clinic has addressed animal needs in the Piedmont Triad and as far away as Watauga County where 20 cats at a time are transported to the clinic, spayed, neutered, and sent back to the region.

“My spiritual gift is the gift of service, and so I’m happiest when I’m helping people,” Dr. Sheets said.

The practice is celebrating 15 years of service on Chimney Rock Court in Greensboro.

Dr. Sheets doesn’t take credit for the practice’s impact or longevity, instead she says God owns the business, she just runs it.

“My journey in building this practice brought me closer to God than anything because those first couple of years, especially the first year, was a faith journey,” she said.

Dr. Sheets is honest about how her career comes with a lot of sacrifices.

She says it’s not a job… it’s a lifestyle and sometimes the work can be depressing.

She’s learned to prioritize her mental health and has become a mentor for other women in the profession to do the same.

“It’s a blessing to not just be a veterinarian here, and do all of that, but to reach people for God and help people in other ways than just the medicine part with their animals.”