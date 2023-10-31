(WGHP) — Alicia Caldwell wanted to break a painful cycle.

Her father died from a stroke when he was 37 years old.

Her oldest brother died from a heart attack when he was 40 years old.

Her next brother died from complications related to diabetes when he was 48 years old.

“If I could do anything to not have my mother bury another child, I had to take action,” she said.

Caldwell not only became intentional about changing her lifestyle after she had a stroke when she was 37 years old, but years later, she began helping others change their relationship with food in what she refers to as “generational health.”

“I wanted my community to see me as a cautionary tale. Before you have a stroke, let’s change some things,” Caldwell said.

She was inspired to start Live Better, Inc.

Live Better provides the resources and tools to guide people on how to prioritize their physical and mental health.

“You’re worth that time it takes to meal prep. You’re worth the little research you have to do to find out what you can eat instead of this, and I still have to learn that for myself every day,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell weighed 430 pounds when she had her stroke in 2013. She’s dropped 160 pounds since then.

“I had bariatric surgery which is a tool. You still have to do the work,” she said.

She is in graduate school at Appalachian State University to become a public health nutritionist.

Caldwell, who is the executive director of LIVE Better, is welcoming people to learn how to invest in their health through this year’s “Know Better, Live Better Health Literacy Fair.”

It includes a panel discussion on how undiagnosed trauma can impact nutrition and other choices, a cooking competition using items found in food pantry boxes, health screenings, and activities for kids.

The health fair is Saturday, Nov. 4 at Jamestown Presbyterian Church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The address is 1804 Guilford College Rd. in Jamestown.

The event is free.