WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Kathleen Elliott initially wanted to become an attorney.

That changed when she and her family rallied around her sister Clemencia Humphreys as she became ill from ovarian cancer.

Elliott was just 16 when her sister Clemencia died from the ovarian cancer at 25 years old.

“At that age you feel invincible, and you assume that everyone around you is also as well and to…experience a loss like that for someone who was so close, it was tough,” Elliott said.

She says there is not a day that goes by that she doesn’t think about her sister.

Elliott also remembers how that time was filled with an outpouring of kindness from medical professionals who went out of their way to comfort her family.

“The words, the empathy, the little things like bringing cookies to not only her but our family members, so all the little touches along the way sort of made us feel comfortable.”

She says that changed the trajectory of her life and inspired her to pursue a career in medicine.

Today, she’s Dr. Kathleen Elliott, a malignant hematologist at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center specializing in lymphoma while also treating multiple myeloma and acute leukemia.

“For some of these patients, there’s no cure and those are the very difficult conversations to have where there is a limit to what medicine can do, but even in those opportunities, I try to find a way of bonding with the patients and helping them.”

Elliott performed the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy at Forsyth Medical Center.

It’s considered groundbreaking treatment that uses a patient’s cells to fight cancer.

“It’s just a way of getting personalized engineered treatment for patients who would otherwise have no options, so their T cells are removed from their body and then it’s sent to a lab where it gets engineered and targeted to the cancer

cells, and then we infuse it back into the patients and then we sort of wait for it to do its thing,” she said.

Elliott says it’s showing very promising signs.

“Hearing the diagnosis or hearing the word[s] ‘you have cancer,’ can be life changing. Sometimes that’s associated with an automatic loss of hope that you can see in someone’s eyes and seeing that sort of tugs at the heart, and my job during that sort of conversation is to try and give them some hope.”

Elliott’s peers have noticed her impact in medicine.

She received the Novant Health Medical Group Distinguished Physician Award for 2022.

She upholds her professional commitments while also being a wife and mother to 18-year-old triplets.