(WGHP) — It’s a cherished experience when doula Precious Bradley can be part of helping a family welcome a baby.

“When a child first enters into life or takes that first breath, or to see a family see their precious cargo for the first time, it’s an amazing experience and it’s definitely an honor. It’s something that I hold dear to me,” she said.

Bradley founded Precious Cargo Doula Services LLC six years ago to improve representation in the profession and access and advocacy for Black and minority mothers.

“Making sure that Black women have those resources, the same resources across the board to make sure that they have healthy prenatal and postpartum pregnancies because we know that this is just the beginning and the start of another generation, so we want to make it better than the last,” she said.

Even though Bradley has had the honor of being part of more than two dozen birth stories, it was her own that was in the spotlight 32 years ago.

She was abandoned at two weeks old in Greensboro at 719 Dillard Street.

Being found, adopted, and eventually finding her biological family, influence why Bradley gives back through The Precious Cargo Foundation.

“If it wasn’t for the community of Greensboro, I know that I would not have found my biological family,” she said.

The Precious Cargo Foundation is separate from the LLC and provides free services including through its annual Community Baby Shower.

More than 100 families showed up in Bradley’s first event at Morehead Recreation Center in High Point last year.

Bradley is hosting Precious Cargo’s 2nd Annual Community Baby Shower Honoring Families of the Triad on Saturday, August 5th from 10:00am to 2:00pm at Morehead Recreation Center.

“I get to be a blessing and that’s the biggest thing out of it all is to be able to be a blessing. I just know what it feels like to be in need. I understand the stigmas

around it… if I can just take a little bit of that edge off, that’s all that matters.”