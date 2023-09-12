(WGHP) — Kyndall Williams, 17, was in elementary school when she noticed a need in her school district and community.

That observation led to a conversation with her mother about how she could gather school supplies for students in need.

With the help of her mom, April Reich, Williams has helped families with school supplies and other needs through her nonprofit The Kyndall Project.

Williams recently completed her 8th annual “Back to School Jam” giving away more than 8,000 backpacks since the outreach started.

Williams also started a separate initiative called “Project Her” to make sure girls have feminine hygiene products.

She distributes those during the “Back to School Jam” event.

“[It feels] really great to be a blessing to others,” Williams said.

“She doesn’t like to be in the forefront. She likes to just do the work,” Reich said.

Although Williams doesn’t give to be seen, the RJ Reynolds High School senior is getting recognized with presidential gold medals (acknowledging her more than 200 hours of community service) and by the City of Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem mayor Allen Joines presented Williams with a proclamation making Aug. 12 “The Kyndall Project Day.”

Williams and Reich say moving forward, the Back to School Jam will be held on Aug. 12.

There are also plans to incorporate digital supplies and more outreach for teachers.