ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A young North Carolina entrepreneur has some exciting goals for 2024.

It’s been a year since 21-year-old Allie Joines chased her dream of opening a store in Randolph County.

The Seagrove native started riding horses when she was 9 years old and says that while growing up, there weren’t a lot of local options to find western-style attire.

“You couldn’t really find much in Asheboro, so we would always have to drive really far to get what we were looking for or order online, so I just kind of wanted to see what I could offer to the community,” Joines said.

Joines opened Branded Western Wear Co. in Asheboro in Oct. 2022 when she was 20 years old.

With more than a year behind her as a business owner, Joines is excited about prioritizing Branded Western Wear Co.’s growth, especially through her recently launched website.

Joines puts a lot of thought into her inventory which includes the classic staples like jeans to items that represent the latest fashion trends.

Joines says social media has become a big part of how she’s been able to grow her customer base.

Whether she’s shipping items to someone in another part of the country or helping someone in her store, Joines says she wants to focus on offering a quality product and customer service.

“I like to try to put my focus 110% towards them to help them,” she said.

“If you have a dream, chase it. Put everything you have behind of it and push for it,” she said.

Branded Western Wear Co. is located at 1839 US Hwy 64 E. in Asheboro.