(WGHP) — Every week, 9-year-old Maddy Richardson gets people’s day started with a pick me up.

During her social media segment Mondays with Maddy, she takes mugs with inspirational words or phrases printed on them to help provide viewers with motivation and encouragement.

The bubbly personality that comes through the screen when people visit Maddy’s Place is far more than entertainment.

The videos are about bringing out the best in people.

Richardson carries that inspirational attitude on stage and in the community as the reigning 2023 America’s Ideal Miss North Carolina Princess.

She uses her platform to serve others.

Richardson and her family built a Blessing Box in Greensboro to help people who don’t have enough to eat.

“We filled it up with food…a few weeks later, we went to go upgrade it, so we painted it brown with some wood paint, and we decorated it with flowers and some rocks,” Richardson said. “I felt happy and great.”

Last year, Richardson hit a milestone with 1,000 hours of community service and received the President’s Volunteer Service Award through AmeriCorps.

Richardson has also adopted a highway and often hosts events to build the self-esteem of other girls.

Out of the various ways Richardson stays engaged, there is one area she’s especially proud of.

Her platform Your Big Day focuses on childhood anxieties.

“My favorite speech is my mental health speech, and it’s talking about kids,” Richardson said. “If somebody lets you down…ignore it and say affirmations like ‘you’re brave. You’re smart. You’re somebody.'”

“Mental health is real. It is affecting our community every single day, and we want to make sure that you are what you speak to yourself. It’s so important. So sometimes when you don’t have resources, you still have words. You still have words. Build that kid up,” Maddy’s mother Tosha Richardson said.

Mondays with Maddy even led to a business deal.

Richardson is partnering with Kids Inspiration LLC as a brand ambassador.

Her mother says her line of inspirational mugs and water bottles will be available soon.