WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Once Claudia Schaefer begins playing the piano, there’s no telling what will happen next. “That can be very powerful. People will walk by, and all of sudden, they’ll start to sing,” she said.

Schaefer is all for the spontaneous reactions.

What really brings her joy is knowing that the music isn’t playing inside of a concert hall or a formal music venue.

The uplifting sound echoes through a place that is familiar to cancer patients and their caretakers. Schaefer is a music volunteer and cancer patient at Novant Health’s Derrick L. Davis Cancer Institute. “I have chemo on Mondays and then I come on Wednesdays for volunteering,” she said. She’s been a patient since 2019 and a volunteer since 2021.

“The lung cancer stayed in remission. It’s still in remission, but this other cancer, similar to the ovarian, it perseveres, and it comes back,” she said.

She doesn’t want her time there to be about what she’s going through, instead she focuses on the many positive things she notices when she’s at the cancer institute. “I am greeted by the kindest, warmest, friendliest, most compassionate people at the cancer center.”

Before Christmas, Schaefer and another grateful patient who is also a music volunteer hosted a holiday cheer gratitude event to show appreciation for the team members Schaefer considers extended family. “Whether they were taking my labs, accessing my port to give chemo… they are so compassionate so loving, so friendly, work so hard,” she said.

The music and refreshments were provided by Schaefer and the other patient/music volunteer. That patient’s daughter also participated by playing the violin. “It’s like you’re going to the symphony. When you hear them, you’re really in for a treat,” Schaefer said. It was a celebration of camaraderie. “Yeah, they happen to be my caregivers, but we like each other a lot, I think. That vibe is just… it’s strong.”

Visit Novant Health’s website to learn more about its volunteer opportunities.

Volunteer Opportunities | Novant Health