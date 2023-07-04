BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington girl is making a name for herself as a national anthem performer.

Sabrina Patel, 10, is a violinist who wants to play “The Star-Spangled Banner” in all 50 states.

“I feel like it’s a good way to honor my country, and it’s a good way to share my music with other people across the nation,” she said.

Patel has performed the national anthem at local games including for the Burlington Sock Puppets, Greensboro Grasshoppers, and High Point Rockers.

However, Patel has received multiple opportunities to play outside of the Piedmont Triad as word of her talent spreads.

She played at the 2023 USA Diving National Championships in West Virginia.

She has also performed at the Big 10 postseason conference tournament for women’s softball and in South Dakota for an event called “Christmas at the Capitol.”

Patel has performed in 15 states so far.

“Always, always, pursue your goals because if you don’t, they’re never going to get out there.”

Patel was recently chosen to work the with nonprofit Keep Music Alive as a Junior Kids Music Day Ambassador.

She is a member of Songbird Rising Suzuki Strings based in Austin, Texas.

She will travel with the group to perform across England and Scotland later this month.