GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Michelle Japp can’t stand to see anything go into a landfill that doesn’t have to be there.

What was once a yellow school bus is now home to the retired Guilford County teacher’s mobile boutique – Sustainably Yours.

“Sustainably Yours is kind of a mashup of my love of shopping and my love of all things saving the planet,” Japp said.

“Pretty much everything you see is sustainable. Either it came off the side of the road, or from a thrift store, from an estate sale, or just from our house.”

Japp says she can look at an item and easily see its potential.

Japp relies on building relationships with event organizers and local business owners who will allow her to set up in their parking lots.

“The most fun thing for me is watching people’s reactions when they come on the bus,” she said.

Japp aims to give customers a different kind of shopping experience while exploring her own professional restart.

“I’ve never been in retail. I’ve always worked with kids.”

She was an elementary school teacher for 30 years and retired from Irving Park Elementary School in Greensboro just over a year ago.

Japp started the school’s recycling program and taught students how to be waste conscious.

Lessons Japp is still sharing through her small business.

“Hopefully people will just realize that they don’t always have to buy new. Our motto is it doesn’t have to be new to be awesome, and that’s what I hope they learn.”

Sustainably Yours will be at the Greensboro Coliseum on January 27th as part of the Wine & Chocolate Festival.

The mobile boutique will be parked inside the Greensboro Coliseum.