(WGHP) —

Shamale Crawford did all the right things to have the best birth experience possible.

She knew her risk factors and she and her husband wet with doctors to have a plan up to the very moment their daughter was born.

Unfortunately, that still wasn’t enough to avoid what Crawford describes as not being heard during her birth experience.

“I’m saying, ‘Hey, something’s not right, can you come help me out?’ Well, it seemed as the nurse just didn’t want to be bothered with me at that time, and they were getting ready to do a shift change,” Crawford said.

“The new nurse came in. I begged her. I was crying. I said, ‘Can you please just check me?’ I feel like something is wrong.”

Thankfully Crawford and her husband are blessed with their daughter Melanie who is a healthy four-year-old child today.

However, Crawford doesn’t want what happened to her to get brushed off as an isolated incident.

“Unfortunately, it’s not. There are so many moms who look like me who don’t make it home because it’s not an isolated incident. Unfortunately, in the African American community we are the most likely to die for preventable causes by giving birth because of implicit biases and racism,” she said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues than white women.

A chance to help other mothers fuels Crawford’s work as a maternal health advocate.

“I just want to make sure that other moms who may not have been as lucky as me, who had additional problems going through, know that they have resources, they have different places where they can go and get help,” she said.

Part of Crawford’s advocacy includes asking lawmakers to support having care providers go through implicit bias and racism training and making sure doulas and other birth workers are allowed in a hospital room.

Crawford is the reigning Mrs. Tarheel Plus America and uses her platform SPEAK U.P. (Speak Unapologetically Pure) in pageantry to bring awareness to maternal health.

“This is to make sure that myself, your daughter, your wife, your future grandchildren have the access to the proper maternal health care that they need.”