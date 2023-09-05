(WGHP) — Loved ones had their cameras ready to share the moment Creola Harris would ring in victory.

Cheers erupted as she grabbed the rope and rang the bell three times in honor of her cancer journey and what Harris calls the “ongoing fight.”

She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2021.

“I was doing chemotherapy three times per week, and then in November, they started collecting my stem cells, and then in January of 2022, I had a stem cell transplant,” she said.

Although there is currently no cure for multiple myeloma, Harris has reached the stage of ongoing maintenance therapy.

She credits her Christian faith for getting her through the journey.

“I asked God to give me the endurance in the beginning of this, and He has given me the endurance,” she said.

For Harris, the ceremony also meant ringing the bell for everyone who has been through, is going through, or will go through cancer.

She is involved with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and a monthly Novant Health multiple myeloma support group.

“Her involvement in the support group is not only for her to find support from others, but she wants to make sure that others feel supported in their journey as well,” Novant Health Hematology-Oncology Specialist Dr. Kathleen Elliott said.

Harris encourages other cancer patients to keep pushing.

“Please hold on to your faith. There is light in darkness. All we have to do is turn on the switch.”

September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month.