LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington teenager dreams of being a NASCAR Cup Series driver and isn’t letting summer slip away without putting in more work.

Cassidy Keitt, 14, says there’s no slacking off when you know where you want to be.

“24/7. Go home….sleep, eat and breathe racing,” she said.

Her #7 Andy’s Frozen Custard U.S. Legend Car is putting in a lot of work at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 2023 Cook Out Summer Shootout Series.

This is helping Keitt get more experience and more feedback to keep improving.

“You’ve just got to work for it. If you don’t work for it, you’re not going to make it,” she said.

Keitt started racing when she was just seven years old which explains the number on her car.

“So, my uncle, when I was that young, he was an engineer for Austin Dillon, the [No.] 3 car, so our family has been into cars and racing for a while.”

It wasn’t long before Keitt was in the driver’s seat.

“We go into the RCR parking lot, he sets up a few cones, and we start making some laps and then we go over to Millbridge Speedway and then that’s where I first started,” Keitt said.

When Keitt isn’t racing on the track, she’s developing her skills in other ways including working with a simulator for hours doing about 200 laps.

She says she has come a long way over the last seven years.

“I’ve learned a ton honestly. Going from dirt to asphalt to this… road courses, ovals…it’s just been many different experiences and you can’t even compare from when I first began to here. It’s wild,” she said.

Keitt says she would not be where she is without the support of her family.

She’s grateful and making the most of every opportunity.

“I think it’s awesome because many kids don’t get this experience, and I’m just happy I did,” she said.

Keitt starts high school this year and is taking engineering classes to learn more about the mechanics of her car.

She plans to apply to NASCAR’s diversity program.