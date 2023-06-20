HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amy Southards was just 23 years old when she joined the High Point Police Department as a police information technician. 24 years later, her law enforcement career is still going strong.

“Anytime that you’re able to make a community a safer place, what’s not to be passionate about with that?” Southards said.

Southards is the Crime Stoppers coordinator in the Strategic Intelligence Unit and has held the civilian role since 2012. She’s responsible for making sure anonymous tips get to the right unit to launch an investigation.

“I love being in a support role for the officers,” she said. “Information I provide for them or flyers that I’m able to push out for them helps them with their cases and that helps get bad guys off the street, and that’s fun.”

Some of her most memorable Crime Stoppers cases include a Brinks truck robbery on Eastchester Drive in 2013 where multiple people were charged and a historic weapons seizure this past February where 31 guns were taken off the streets.

“Getting a win never gets old because they sometimes do seem few and far between,” Southards said.

The other thing that keeps Southards motivated is knowing that she’s part of a family legacy. Her father is a retired police officer who had a 30-year career in Florida when the department was Metro-Dade Police, and her brother Tad is currently a police officer with the High Point Police Department. The siblings even solved a case together in 2012.

“That is the single piece of law enforcement that I’m most proud of,” she said.

Southards says getting loved ones answers is what drives them.

“I’m just a small portion of what goes on in this department, but I’m a piece of the puzzle that gets it done and High Point Police Department is a department that’s known for getting it done.”

Southards was recently named president of the Southeastern Crime Stoppers Association. This allows her to network with other states to catch criminals as they move to different areas.