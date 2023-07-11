HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An education that covers the core subjects isn’t the only thing scholars at The Point College Preparatory and Leadership Academy are gaining.

Superintendent of Schools and Co-founder Dr. Michelle Johnson has created an environment where students are empowered to have a strong sense of identity and purpose.

“We are Royals. We say, ‘kings and queens, we can do anything,’ and so we instill in our scholars that they come from a heritage and a lineage where people were rulers,” Johnson said.

Johnson and her husband founded the school in 2012.

Since then, enrollment is more than ten times what it used to be.

“We started with 80 students. Now, we’re at 850,” she said.

Based on the feedback she has received; Johnson says the growth can be attributed to incorporating what she calls “old school values” – meaning students are going to hear the same language they’ve heard from their grandmother, grandfather, and their parents.

“The belief in themselves, the understanding and appreciation of their culture… who they are,” Johnson said.

Johnson values having that kind of messaging echoed in her learning experience while she was a student Spelman College.

Her husband is a graduate of Morehouse College.

It was important to incorporate their HBCU experience into the academic and social experience at The Point.

Scholars receive that exposure early.

“Beginning in Kindergarten when they tour North Carolina A&T or when they learn about the different colleges on our HBCU day, which is a school holiday for us. They change and they become inspired to not only go to college but to be somebody in life,” Johnson said.

Johnson also motivates the scholars by exposing them to people who represent career excellence.

Celebrities Doug E. Fresh, Tye Tribbett, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kierra Sheard, Young Dylan, and Flau’jae Johnson have all visited The Point.

The Point is in Jamestown and draws students from as far as Rockingham County.

Johnson is grateful for the support from community partners and parents to help lead a new generation of achievers.

“It’s that car line that keeps me motivated. That they’re driving far and they’re coming here and they’re waiting and they’re trusting us, and so I thank the parents, they keep me motivated.”

Johnson is working on growth and expansion including plans to grow The Point’s athletic programs, send students overseas for educational opportunities, and hire alumni.