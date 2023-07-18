GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Alison Huber is Guilford Rotary’s new president.

Even with a change in leadership, Huber is committed to making sure the core of its mission stays the same – a commitment to service.

“I think my love language is service,” Huber said.

Whether it’s packing kits to keep in the car to give to people experiencing homelessness or doing outreach abroad, the lessons she learned in her youth continue to motive her to help change lives for the better.

“The lessons and the gifts that you receive when you give are so much greater and that’s in all aspects, whether it’s with veterans, whether it’s with the homeless,” she said.

Huber feels especially called to participate in outreach that helps people in those populations.

She’s been serving at Greensboro Urban Ministries for 20 years. She has also consistently brought in groups of volunteers there over the years.

Huber says she has become even more passionate about helping veterans in the last few years.

“My dad is a veteran, and he was honored with one of the flights from Ohio,” she said.

“I drove up and surprised him, and that day changed my life.”

That was in April of 2018.

In 2020, Huber would go on to start the nonprofit Triad Honor Flight.

The organization flies local veterans to see memorials in Washington, DC commemorating their service.

Huber values helping people in the place she calls home, but she also believes that giving shouldn’t have boundaries or be confined to borders.

She has done mission work in Guatemala to help people with basic needs such as towels, sheets, and women’s undergarments.

She was also part of a team that took 70 pounds of supplies to a fellow rotary club in the Philippines.

“I think it’s just who I am and what I enjoy, and it makes me happy to be able to do that, and it brings my family joy as well.”

Huber remains active in service through other means of outreach including with Oak Ridge United Methodist Church.

She is also a past president of Business Women of the Triad.