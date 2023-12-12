GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and tradition are two themes that go hand in hand with the holiday season, and those themes often inspire the work of quilters.

The stories and memories quilts can preserve are part of why they still make popular gifts.

It’s something Sonya Overman, the owner of Calla Lily Quilts in Greensboro (So Oh Sew Good Inc. DBA Calla Lily Quilts), has noticed.

“There’s a lot of folks that feel that giving quilts is really important. My mother did that. She made quilts for all of her great-grandchildren that she had before she passed away. I do it for my grandchildren, and my daughter is doing it for her children,” Overman said.

Nancy Nelson has been quilting for about 65 years.

She works in different roles at Calla Lily Quilts but especially enjoys teaching.

“I love to see people learn, and I love to see them take joy in what they learn,” she said.

Outside of the shop, her grandchildren: Sarah, Jared, Katie, and Jillian, have found their own appreciation for their grandmother’s passion.

She taught each of them how to make a quilt.

“Whether or not they sew the rest of their lives, they’ve done it. They’ve accomplished that,” Nelson said.

Classes are offered for people of all skill levels.

2023 has been a year of significant change for Overman.

She was a manager at the store.

She enjoyed it so much that when the previous owner decided to sell it, she didn’t want to pass up the opportunity.

“I didn’t want to leave it. I had made friends. These were my family,” she said.

Overman still sees the people who work there and come through the store as family.

She says her first year as owner has been great.

The store serves as a place where people can get the support they need to preserve a tradition while welcoming it into a new era.

“The craft itself, the art itself, has a reason to be continued into today,” Nelson said.

Calla Lily Quilt’s website has details on classes and programs.