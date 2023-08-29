(WGHP) — Canisha Cierra Turner knows what it takes to stand out on the biggest stages.

She competed in pageants for 15 years.

“From the local level all the way up to the national level and everything in between,” she said.

Even after she stopped competing, her love of pageantry never left.

In 2016, Turner decided to use her experience to start her own company.

She is the owner and CEO of Executive Reign – a pageantry, leadership development and talent management company.

Although Turner’s company is based in the Piedmont Triad, she represents talent from around the country.

Six Executive Reign clients will be featured in the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade:

Tyla Johnson (Abbeville, South Carolina)

Reign Selah Webb (Elon, North Carolina)

Bailey Reese Moore (Greensboro, North Carolina)

Maliyah Juarez (Roswell, New Mexico)

Paris Gold (Dumfries, Virginia)

Frances Kilburn (Farmville, Virginia)

“That’s something our family has always done…that’s been a tradition of ours to watch on television the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and I always say, every year, I want my babies in that parade,” Turner said.

All six ladies met the performance criteria to apply and were accepted.

They will do a dance number with Spirit of America Productions during the parade.

Turner is not only impressed with the girls’ talent but says what really makes them stand out is their commitment to service.

Each has received a presidential award honoring significant hours of community service.

“That makes them a total package… from the skill to the talent to the heart. These girls are total packages, and I hope that you will watch them as they light the world stage on fire in November.”

Executive Reign is accepting new talent for the 2024 season in mid-September.