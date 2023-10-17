HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Pizza may have been invented in Italy, but it’s become one of America’s favorite foods.

Americans love pizza so much that we celebrate it for an entire month! October is National Pizza Month, so FOX8 Foodie found one of the newest pizza spots in the Triad to try out.

PiesOn just opened this summer, but it’s building on decades of pizza experience. It’s located inside Stock + Grain Food Hall in High Point.

It uses the pizza dough and sauce recipes from some of the most successful pizza restaurants in the Piedmont, but the owner also tosses his own flavors into the menu.

Shannon Smith shows us how PiesOn blends the traditional with the trendy.