OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — A local ice cream shop got an early Christmas present this year, two awards at the National Ice Cream Association’s Annual Convention!

“To the Moon and Back” opened three years ago in Oak Ridge in Guilford County and since then the owners have worked to grow their business and improve their ice cream.

Last month, they entered their vanilla and chocolate ice creams into the competition and won red ribbons for both. 1500 ice cream shops from around the world competed in a variety of categories, so the owners of To the Moon and Back were thrilled with their wins.

Along with those classic flavors, To the Moon and Back’s become known for its outrageous ones too, everything from Sage and Caramel to an Apple Butter Barbecue Sauce Sundae.

FOX8 Foodie gives us a taste of it all.