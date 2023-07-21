MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — With a name like Food Freaks Unique Burger Co., you should expect to find some out-of-the-ordinary burgers on the menu.

The Mocksville restaurant serves a variety of freshly made burgers topped with everything from fried fruit to bacon jam. The owner, Brandon Cassidy, prides himself on creating unexpected combinations, like a peach chili for his Ta’Killa Peach Burger or a peanut butter banana chutney for the Elvis Burger.

He even offers a twist on the traditional bun. Cassidy creates a doughnut bun from scratch for his Fair Wheel burger.

Loyal customers keep coming back to try the unique burger toppings, and foodies from across the state travel to Davie County for the unusual bites.

Our FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith had to try it for herself!