WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Foodies can fill up on all their favorite foods at the Carolina Classic Fair this week in Winston-Salem!

Seventy-five food vendors are set up all around the fair. You’ll find all the classics like corn dogs, funnel cakes, candy apples, and cotton candy.

Plus, every year vendors come up with crazy new treats to try to attract attention. One new treat to try is a Frappuccino Funnel cake. It’s a classic funnel cake topped with coffee icing and chocolate or caramel drizzle.

For dill pickle fans, there are pickle pizzas and pickle calzones. You can wash those down with dill pickle lemonade.

There are also collard green sandwiches, peanut butter cream donuts, spicy candy apples and politician fries.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith takes us on a tasting tour of the Fair.