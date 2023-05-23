DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — May is North Carolina Wine Month, and they are plenty of reasons to raise a glass.

The Tarheel state is home to 400 vineyards and 200 wineries, that includes the country’s first Native American winery! Native Vines Winery in Davidson County sits on land where the Keyauwee tribe once lived.

Now, the 40-acre farm is owned and run by a mother-daughter duo who are descendants of the Lumbee tribe in Robeson County. They make 14 varieties of wine and bottle them in small batches on-site. They strive to use simple organic ingredients to keep their wine as natural as possible.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith gives us a taste of their unique style of wine.