WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A burger restaurant voted best in Charlotte now has a location in the Piedmont Triad.

The new spot in Winston-Salem also has an international influence. It’s called Barcelona Burger, leaving many to wonder what Barcelona, Spain has to do with the American classic burger. The owner says it’s simple; that’s where he ate the best burger ever.

Michal Bay has lived and traveled all over the world. He ended up in North Carolina chasing the American dream. He opened the first Barcelona Burger in Mooresville, and it was an instant success.

The restaurant has won Best Burger in Charlotte even though it’s not even in Charlotte. He serves about 30 thousand people per month and so this summer he opened a second location in Bailey Park in Winston-Salem.

FOX8 Foodie stopped by the new location to see how these burgers stack up and find out what else is on the menu.