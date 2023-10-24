THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — October starts candy season.

From Halloween to Christmas, it seems candy is everywhere. That means it’s the busiest time of year at Chesebro’s Candy Company in Thomasville.

They create 47 flavors of hard candy, including new ones like sour tangerine and classics like peppermint.

Chesebro’s Candy is made in a tiny factory in Thomasville and shipped across the country. Each batch takes two to three hours because the candy maker uses 110-year-old antique equipment starting with a copper pot and finishing with a brass roller.

The family recently opened Old North State Candy Company in downtown Thomasville to sell their candy and other popular sweet treats.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith visited both for a taste.