WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This polite and charming teen dreams of having a forever family to adventure with.

Jimmy is an outgoing kid who thinks he’d like to be an engineer someday. He enjoys football and working with electronics and Child Advocate Elizabeth Binkley says he’s a responsible, well-mannered kid.

“I could see myself being with a busy family,” Jimmy said, adding that he’d like to travel someday, dreaming of a trip to Scotland.

You can learn more about adopting by contacting Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care.