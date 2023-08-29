WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who ran away from an abusive home now has opened his own home to dozens of children.

Peter Mutabazi has made it his life’s mission to pay the kindness of the people who helped him forward and care for children who need homes. He wants more people to join him to see what fostering and adopting can bring into their lives.

“I got teenagers, I’ve toddlers, I have in between. I’m a dad of six and I have fostered 34 children, and I love them to death,” Mutabazi said.

North Carolina has more than 12,000 children in foster care and believes that anyone who can step forward should.

“You know it’s amazing what our kids are looking for, they just want someone to come alongside. I’m not the best dad, I can say, but I’m learning through that and it’s really taught me how to make me a better human being. They have taught me how to love unconditionally and how to be patient, so I am benefiting as much as I am being a dad as well.”

You can learn more about adopting by contacting Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care.