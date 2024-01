WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Today on our Forever Family segment, we want to tell you about a local resource center for foster families across the state.

Fostering Faith Foundation invited everyone in the community to come to their annual Car Show and have a full day of fun – all to help support those who are there for children and teens in the system.

You can learn more about adopting by contacting Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care.