WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Today, we want to highlight the story of a young man who is waiting in foster care until he finds his Forever Family.

While he waits, he is focused on helping and being good to everyone around him. He is a volunteer and a leader. Most of all he loves to cook and bake for everyone in his group home.

You can learn more about adopting by contacting Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care.