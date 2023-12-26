WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Today on our Forever Family segment we want to bring back the story of a girl who is as sweet as any 11 year-old can be but is wise way beyond her years.

She loves to read, and has the maturity to know that a home can mean all kinds of combinations: two parents, mom and dad or moms or dads, single parents, pets, no pets, siblings, as long as it consists of people who care and love her unconditionally.

You can learn more about adopting by contacting Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care.