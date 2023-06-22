LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — This week, we’re highlighting two locations you must visit when going on a small trip to Lexington.

As many North Carolinians know, Lexington is known for its many BBQ restaurants. In this edition of Destination Vacation, we can show you there is more than meets the eye.

When you drive or walk around uptown Lexington, there’s a building on North Main Street that stands out from the rest and sells something more for those with a sweet tooth.

The Candy Factory is owned and operated by Wyn Conrad. When you walk into his store, Conrad offers a different kind of experience.

“A lot of antiques. A lot of retro candy. So like a destination place. People step back in time,” Conrad said.

You name any candy, and the store surely has it.

Candies vary from chocolates, peppermint, taffy, sugar free and even old school candy.

“People call it penny candy. They used to get it when they were younger in the thirties and forties for a penny apiece,” Conrad said.

Even inside the store, the staff make their own old-fashioned fudge. Conrad said that’s a favorite.

“The flavoring that we use … and the softness of it. It’s not really gritty like a lot of the old timey fudge is … more of a smooth fudge,” Conrad said.

For our other location, we go from making home made sweets to making home made pottery.

Missions Pottery & More is close to The Candy Factory.

The owner of the pottery store is Tommy Davis. He’s built this business from the ground up.

“I was doing it all. I made the pace, fired pace … glazed the whole works, and then I ran the store, too,” Davis said.

He creates products that are functional and heartfelt. In fact, each piece of pottery has a tiny hole with a meaning behind it.

“It’s a reminder that we all have a void in our lives, and Christ is the only one to fill it,” Davis said.

While Davis shares his faith, he has also opened his doors to help local artisans.

“Well, our store has my pottery, but we when we opened it, our mind was set on helping other local artists that didn’t have an outlet,” Davis said.

His outlet keeps growing.His pottery is known across the stare, and he hopes you buy a local souvenir.

“We’re very blessed … with business, and it just continues to grow,” Davis said.