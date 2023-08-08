DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With a shoreline stretching 350 miles from Rowan to Davidson County, High Rock Lake offers a multitude of activities for outdoor enthusiasts. Named after the neighboring “High Rock Mountain,” the lake has garnered high praise from its visitors.

Olivia Cecil, a server at Tamarac Marina and Restaurant, grew up in the area and expressed her love for High Rock Lake, saying, “It’s really just a great place all around for families, for anybody.” The lake offers endless possibilities for enjoyment, from thrilling water activities to leisurely walks along the shoreline.

Shane Walser, the owner of Yadkin Lake’s Crappie Guides, shares a deep connection with the waters of High Rock Lake, having spent his childhood fishing here. Today, he takes immense pleasure in sharing his passion for fishing with others. “I love watching people catch fish probably more than I like catching fish.”

Several years ago, Shane founded “Yadkin Lake’s Crappie Guides,” offering fishing tours and revealing the lake’s best-kept secrets. But for him, it’s not just about the catch saying “It’s a fishing trip, but it’s more about making memories with families; that’s the biggest thing I like to do.”

Beyond the water, High Rock Lake offers a variety of attractions. Yadkin River Park is at the north end of the lake. The park is a nature lover’s paradise, and features several miles of hiking and biking trails, offering an escape into the tranquility of nature. The historical Wil-Cox Bridge stands as the park’s centerpiece, providing breathtaking views of the Yadkin River and its surroundings.

After an adventure-filled day, visitors can unwind and eat at Tamarac Marina and Restaurant. Michelle Beck, the owner of Tamarac, describes how it has evolved into a High Rock Lake staple, “it turned into a family experience. Tamarac stays busy. We love meeting new people daily. Especially during the summers, it brings in a different crowd.” As Olivia Cecil, server for Tamarac, sums it up, “For many, many years, it’s just always been a fun place to come in, grab a beer, burger, or have a good time.”

On my visit to Tamarac, I was recommended the Philly Cheese Steak, it did not disappoint and is a must-try!

High Rock Lake promises a great experience for all, whether you’re an angler like Shane, a nature lover, or simply a foodie like me. I highly recommend checking out and exploring the area for yourself!