THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — From trains to antiques to murals and plenty of coffee, this little city has something to offer everyone.

From well-known staples to new additions, Thomasville can offer plenty for people on a day-trip.

Cameron Marsden, the Thomasville Tourism Director, says that Thomasville evokes that historic downtown feel, and a great first stop is the Visitor’s Center located at the Train Depot, which dates back to 1870.

“We have some of the best train watching in the state because we have nice flat areas where you can view it for many miles,” Marsden said.

Heading away from the Train Depot across Main Street, you’ll find a row of storefronts, which unique shops to check out, like Old North State Candy and Gifts, with dozens of different flavors of candy made right there in Thomasville.

If your sweet tooth is satisfied, you can step back in time at P&G Antiques or the Thomasville Emporium Antique Mall.

So maybe your sweet tooth isn’t quite satisfied. That’s all right because Main Street Cone and Coffee is attached to the Emporium!

“Get ice cream for the kids, coffee for you, sit outside under the Edison lights right on Main Street and have that old-school hometown feel.”

Don’t leave downtown before you take a mural walk, checking out all the beautiful creativity bringing new life to the historic downtown. Then there are some new shops, like Estelle’s Boutique at the Women’s Club on Elliot Drive. There are 13 local businesses selling a variety of goodies for people of all ages.

The Mill is a perfect place to let the kids get some energy out during your trip, with a fenced-in play space for them to play safely while you grab some coffee inside.

“It is just a great atmosphere, we’ve got plenty of room to study if you are a student or just need some time away, you are welcome here,” Kriston Allmon, who manages The Mill said.

Of course, don’t leave this modern hidden gem without visiting its most iconic sight. The Big Chair is the perfect place to snap a picture to memorialize your visit.