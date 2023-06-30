JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Jamestown is known for its small-town charm with several different restaurants and shops. Settled in 1752, the town has a deeply-rooted history.

There are plenty of places to eat along Main Street. If you like BBQ, Black Powder Smokehouse has brisket sandwiches, pulled pork, and a great smoked gouda mac and cheese. A few blocks away, there is Southern Roots restaurant, Full Moon Oyster Bar, Simply Thai and a variety of shops.

One site to visit in town is Lydia’s Bridge, home of one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Triad. Since the 1920s, stories have swirled about an apparition of a young woman seen hitchhiking here, only to disappear when drivers come to her aid.

If you’re not into spooky things, you can travel back in time, visiting Mendenhall Homeplace, a Quaker historic site and museum. The main building on the property was built for Richard Mendenhall, whose grandfather, James, was one of the first settlers in this area in 1759 and is the namesake of the town.

If the town’s well-preserved history is not a draw, there are many unique shops like Southern Junk, filled with gift items, jewelry, home decor, local-made food items, and shirts reminding you of your visit to Jamestown.

An additional fun activity happening in Jamestown is music in the park, held at 6 p.m. every first Friday of every month through the summer. It’s held in Wren Miller Park with different musicians playing live music and food trucks.