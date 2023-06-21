GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Up to seven families at a time can find a place to rest, necessities, resources and support Inside YWCA Greensboro.

The Emergency Family Shelter on East Wendover Avenue has provided men and women accompanied by at least one child a safe place to stay overnight since 2015.

They can stay at the facility for up to 90 days.

During that time the primary goal is to secure permanent housing, but YWCA Greensboro’s President and CEO Deb Harris Richardson says residents also find love and encouragement while seeking refuge.

“We know that folks come here at a point that they’re at a difficult place in their lives and we do our very best to help them find a sense of being able to breathe so that they can maybe concentrate not just on the challenges they are facing, but actually to move on to their next level of success,” Richardson said.

Rising rent costs, economic uncertainty and illness force some families to ask for help.

Staff members take daily calls and must manage a waitlist because the need is so great.

“Once we put them on the waitlist and we have a space available or a room available, we’ll contact that person and then we’ll do a full assessment,” shelter director Tiffany Dumas said.

Staff at the shelter are seeing people with more complex challenges so they also provide support in finding employment, child care and other resources for families.

“We’re showing up with care, we’re showing up with unconditional love. We’re going to see this thing through with you,” Dumas said.

A grant from The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s Women to Women initiative supports the Emergency Family Shelter program.

The YWCA is hoping the community will also support its 120 years of service to Greensboro by donating to the nonprofit’s capital campaign.

“We need funds,” Richardson said. “We need to have people who live in this community who have an interest in seeing that their local community neighbors are doing a little better.”

Those interested in getting involved can also volunteer to bring dinner to families in the shelter, donate items through the shelter’s Amazon Wish List or serve as a mentor in other YWCA programs.

Families who need assistance through the emergency shelter should call (336) 333-0175 and leave a message.

You can find more information about the shelter and other services online.