WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — When you think of your local YMCA, you most likely think about it as a gym. It’s a place to work out, play basketball, or take a swim.

But inside the branches of the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina, you’ll find much more. They’re places that are drawing teens off the streets and changing their lives for the better with the help of the Winston-Salem Foundation.

“Coming to the YMCA every day really helps me not be outside on the street cause coming to Winston, I found it’s crazy,” says Jaired Floid. He went to summer camp at the Y as a child growing up in Vance County. When he moved to Winston-Salem to live with a brother, he admits he had a tough time. He turned to the gym at the William G. White Jr. Family YMCA where he found more than a physical workout. He also found caring and compassion, starting with the Y’s Executive Director, Richard Daniels Sr.

“I remember one time, Richard actually came and talked to me,” says Floid. “He was like ‘are you okay?’ cause he felt like something was wrong and I was like ‘I’m just going to tell him,’ so I was telling him all that and then he got Meredith involved and then she helped a lot.”

Meredith is Meredith Lloyd, the Associate Executive Director at the William G. White Jr. Family YMCA. She says the Y saw a problem facing today’s children and began developing programs to help young people get on the right track and stay there. There’s an Achievers program to help students graduate high school and Adventure Guides to foster father-child relationships.

Lloyd says “We also have Reaching Our Potential which is a program centered around our teens in our community. That came about based on the Mt. Tabor (school) shooting and a couple of high-profile suicides that we had with teens in our community.”

Reaching Our Potential is for middle and high school students. They can be referred through a teacher, a guidance counselor, a youth pastor or even a police officer – anyone who sees a teen struggling and in need of physical or mental help or simply a guiding hand. “It’s just to ensure that they have a safe space to go after school and it’s no cost to the teen or their family,” says Lloyd.

The program has served well over 400 students in seven counties helping each one deal with hardships ranging from problems in school to being homeless. For teens such as Floid, even simple gestures made a huge difference. “I’ve been given gift cards from fundraising that they had and it had over 100 dollars on it and that helped me get food, deodorant, whatever I needed.”

Floid says not only has the Y kept him off the street, but it’s also helped him grow up. He’s hoping to attend Winston-Salem State University and play football. The Y’s Vice President of Youth Development, Kim Mcclure, says Floid’s story isn’t unusual anymore, and she’s glad the Y is there to provide help. “Youth today are not where they were 30 years ago,” she says. “Probably when I started my youth career, there’s a lot of differences these days, and it truly takes a village, so to be able to have programs that care about children regardless of where they are, that’s what excites me.”

Lloyd shares that belief. She says the new year will bring a lot of new Y memberships as people resolve to get into shape, but with the help of the Winston-Salem Foundation, they will continue to reach out to teens in the community. “It absolutely takes a village in order to make all of this possible and we want to save as many lives as possible,” she says. “You know we see all these kids that come to us needing different resources and we’re just so proud of ourselves and proud of community partners that we’re able to do this. We’re blessed that we have so many people in our corner in order to help.”

Lloyd says teens show up after school and want to be part of the program, and that means they’re doing something right. But the Y focuses on parents too. Once a month, parents are invited to classes ranging from financial literacy to workshops about building relationships with their child’s teachers.

You can get more information at https://ymcanwnc.org