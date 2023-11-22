WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — November is National Veterans and Military Families Month, but there’s one agency in the Triad that works to help our veterans year-round. Whole Man Ministries serves the body, the soul, and the spirit.

The grassroots nonprofit in Winston-Salem is a collection of ministries all under one roof including assistance for homeless veterans, a food bank for families in the community, computer classes to help get people back to work, as well as church services to nourish the spirit.

Bishop Barry Washington says for nearly two decades, the ministries have made a big difference to the entire community, especially to the men and women who served our country, but who have since fallen on hard times.

“We have housed over 30 homeless veterans,” he says. “Imagine, just think about that for a moment. We have housed over 30 homeless veterans and imagine if Whole Man Ministries wasn’t around. Those 30 veterans would still be homeless today, but because we are around, because of the enormous impact that we make in the community, we have fed over 40,000 families, 40,000 and counting, so that’s a big impact in the community here.”

Whole Man Ministries recently opened its community food bank to give out turkeys and fixings to 300 families before Thanksgiving. The donations included enough food to feed families for a week.

In addition to feeding families, Whole Man Ministries has a constant need for volunteers to help get people into new, permanent homes. Bishop Washington says “We also need volunteers. We’re working on a project right now to renovate 3 apartments and a house, and this project, we need all volunteers whether you are a layman in something or skilled in something. If there’s someone who is a plumber, electrician, carpenter, landscaping whatever we need all volunteers, just a cleanup crew.”

Bishop Washington says grants from the Winston-Salem Foundation have helped renovate homes for veterans. They also helped the organization get safety supplies during the COVID pandemic.

“When we were in COVID, we were able to partner with the Winston-Salem Foundation for the length of 2 ½ years we were on the front line during COVID, and we were able to provide food for over 20,000 residents not only food but house goods, home goods and masks, covid tests, and so on because of the gift received from Winston-Salem Foundation we were able to have an enormous impact on the community.”

Whole Man Ministries serves Forsyth County. It’s located on Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem. You can get more information online at www.wholemanministries.com.