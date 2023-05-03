GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Simple errands become major inconveniences for people without transportation.

Zakyia Worthington struggled to get around after her car broke down last year.

She and her five-year-old son Narabi had to take the bus, hire Ubers or rely on family and friends.

“It’s harder when you’ve got a child,” Worthington said. “It’s harder when you got someone who depends on you, and you have to figure out how you’re going to make it for him and you.”

The single mother recently received her vehicle during a car blessing through Wheels4Hope.

The nonprofit places vehicles donated by the community with people who need transportation. A vehicle costs recipients $500. They also get a six-month warranty and guidance on servicing and car care.

“We love people getting people in transportation because it’s needed,” Executive Director Lisa Brusca said. “A key issue in overcoming poverty is transportation, a job and housing.”

Wheels4Hope makes sure donated vehicles are reliable before clients get on the road.

Repairs average about $2,500 per donation. A grant from The High Point Community Foundation will be used for some of that maintenance.

Participants in Wheels4Hope’s Driving Women’s Success Program will receive those vehicles.

“We want to get women back in the workforce, out of underemployment,” Brusca said. “It really is getting women on their own two feet- whether it’s single women, married women – we want them to feel secure in their work environment. Being able to have their own transportation getting to work, we really feel like it’s an important aspect of what we do.”

Wheels4Hope depends on donations to continue car blessings.

The organization will take any make and model in any condition. You can begin the process online or call 336-355-9130.