GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – One place in the Triad can help women navigate many different transitions in life.

Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro provides health, legal, employment and financial support to thousands of women every year.

The center’s Women to Work Program helps clients find, apply and prepare for their next work opportunity. Director Heather Schneck says she works with women who are on many different paths.

“I have recent graduates all the way to people that are trying to just transition. I have people who have had gaps in employment, stay-at-home parents, and retirees that have decided to jump back in. We help in all ways with trying to help get them where they need to be as far as resume development, interview skills, job search strategies,” Schneck said.

Cassie Dean used the program’s free resources when she was making a career change.

She attended financial workshops, career fairs and networking events.

She says the courses allowed her to make a connection with employers and peers which helped her land the perfect opportunity.

“I started submitting my resume in a whole new way and within one week had four interviews,” Dean said. “Using these free resources and connecting with the other women in this class – this group of beautiful, incredible women who are empowering themselves for better, for more, for change – and us all coming out on the other side employed, productive citizens, I think that’s a really beautiful thing.”

Women’s Resource Center also helps clients learn how to use the paychecks they earn.

A grant from The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s Women to Women fund will support the Family Economic Success Initiative to allow more clients to continue building a secure financial future.

Neither Referrals nor appointments are not required to receive services from the Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro.

You can visit the center at 628 Summit Avenue or call 336-275-6090.