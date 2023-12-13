HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Everyone deserves to eat. Yet one in seven people in North Carolina is food insecure.

One in five children doesn’t get enough food to thrive. But an agency in the Piedmont Triad is working to change that, now as well as in the future.

“Food is where it starts with all of us,” says Eric Aft. “It’s the building blocks of when we get up in the morning whether we’re going to have the energy or at night when we’re studying or spending time with our kids and our families, food is the beginning piece.”

That’s the founding belief of workers and volunteers at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. The agency provides nutritious food to food pantries, school backpack programs, and homeless shelters across 18 counties from Boone to Burlington.

“If you need assistance when you find yourself, this is just a tough month and I need a little help, that’s why we’re here,” says Aft. But the Chief Executive Officer says the location on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem became a game changer by allowing Second Harvest to pull multiple programs under one big roof. In addition to cold storage to keep food fresh, the building is where food gets distributed to people in need, where people can learn about health and nutrition services, and where people can prepare for a new career through the Providence Culinary Program or barista training program.

Aft says it’s about a career path, not just a job. More than 900 people have graduated from the culinary program since its debut back in 2006. Many have returned as volunteers to pass on what they’ve learned to the next generation. Second Harvest now relies on about 4-thousand volunteers and 115 staff members to make sure people not only get food to eat but also get access to resources so they can feed themselves later. In addition to job training, that includes a garden where people can learn how to grow their own food and learn the fundamentals to prevent hunger in the future.

“Food is foundational,” says Aft. “We at our core belief is that everyone deserves to eat, and it is critical for our entire community to really embrace that because it’s the kids who are going to be the next generation of workers and leaders in our community. It’s seniors who have already given so much to our community, it’s the families that are going to work. That foundation has to be there.”

Aft says a $100,000 grant from the Winston-Salem Foundation has been instrumental in achieving success. Second Harvest can provide 30 to 35 tons of food daily, and it’s always looking for volunteers. If you want more information visit https://www.secondharvestnwnc.org.