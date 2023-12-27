GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Imagine fleeing the country you’ve lived in your whole life because of war, political upheaval, or famine. You find safety in a foreign country, but you don’t know anyone. You’re not sure where you’re going to stay, and you may not even speak the language. Some of those families find refuge in the Triad and start new lives with the help of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

“When you see conflict around the world, that leads to displacement of people. Around the world right now, the number of refugees has gone up, and it’s more than 22 million people around the world in different refugee camps.” All those people are looking to legally immigrate to a new home, and it’s Million Mekonnen’s job to help them if they arrive in Greensboro. He’s the Executive Director of North Carolina African Services Coalition.

In 1997, the nonprofit formed to help refugees in the African community. Today it’s a full-fledged refugee resettlement agency for people from around the world with support from the U.S. State Department. “And so, when they come in, we prepare housing, we prepare housing and connect them with a community support group to prepare the housing and making sure they have all their documentation,” says Mekonnen. “We go to the airport and welcome them and give them all of the orientation and walk them through the steps for the first 30 days.”

Children are enrolled in school. Their parents are enrolled in English classes if necessary and receive job training. They learn how to get a driver’s license and access public transportation. The goal is to help arriving families become self-sufficient as quickly as possible.

“We have families that need what we call a first friend, someone to help them get a lay of the land, figure out how to go to the grocery store, maybe take them to the park, take them shopping, things like that,” says Aaron Hall. He’s the Community Engagement/Communication Coordinator for NCASC.

North Carolina African Services Coalition makes sure families have their legal documentation in order and everything refugees need to be successful in their new life. Director Mekonnen says, that’s important. “When they come here it’s a second chance for a lot of people. They are very, very grateful even to be here and have a peaceful life and see their children being grown up and having the opportunities they never had.”

The agency depends on volunteers and donations to help. Hall says help starts with the basics. “We have housing setups where we’re setting up new homes for our clients. We always need help. The biggest need right now for volunteers is transportation. We always need people to help get people to appointments.”

But the nonprofit also needs help with smaller things that people coming from another country may have never had before.

Vicki Dithane, Community Support Developer, says “I’m doing some extra reaching out trying to find a champion – trying to think outside the box – a champion for car seats. I want to make sure everyone has safety in cars, a champion for space heaters. I know what it’s like to go without heat. I’m going to make sure that we get a few space heaters on hands when people do need heat, fans for the summer, blankets.”

Little things that make all the difference to a family that’s starting over in a new country. “It’s a journey for them,” says Mekonnen. “You know, having this kind of peaceful opportunity to raise their family. That’s what every family deserves. To live, not in fear. It’s really important for them to get out of the refugee camp and get into this peaceful place.”