GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Americans are getting older. U.S. Census numbers show nearly 56 million Americans are now 65 or older.

That’s leading to a shift in health care with an agency in the Piedmont leading the way with the help of a Community Foundation.

“Our ultimate goal is to help them stay out of a hospital and out of nursing homes,” says Ursula Robinson, President and CEO of PACE of the Triad.

That is the purpose of the nonprofit health and human services organization that helps older adults with chronic health conditions. PACE offers everything older adults need to thrive at home from medical care to social interaction. Robinson says, “that’s why our name is called PACE which is an acronym for Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly because we have all-inclusive comprehensive services.”

Robinson says PACE has doctors and nurses on site to give its participants easy access to medical care. It can supply people with medication and medical equipment. There’s even a gym to provide restorative therapy with occupational, speech, and physical therapists.

Money from the Charles L. Buddy Weill Fund through the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro also helped PACE purchase handicapped-accessible vans that transport participants who want to see their doctors to medical appointments, and they bring older adults to a day program. Robinson says since PACE opened in 2011, she’s seen first-hand how important it is for older adults to remain social. Many have lost friends over the years, but PACE introduces them to new ones.

“Unfortunately, too many older adults with chronic health conditions are in their homes alone and sadly watching TV or not utilizing their cognitive skills as much as they should,” says Robinson. “So coming here they get to do all kinds of exercises and participate in cognitive programs throughout the organization.”

While participants are getting individualized care, PACE also works to help families by providing respite care and giving them peace of mind. Robinson says she hears from families that “prior to PACE, ‘I was running all over Greensboro to doctor’s appointments, I had to take time off of work’, and with the PACE program they don’t have to do that anymore because we take them to the doctor’s appointment.”

PACE is located on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. It also offers in-home health care for participants who prefer to remain at home. Medicare and Medicaid help pay for services. Participants don’t need private health insurance or a Medicare Advantage Plan, and for many, services are either free or covered by a co-pay. It’s open to anyone who’s 55 or older in Guilford and Rockingham Counties. Similar PACE services are available in Asheboro, Burlington, and Lexington. There are also plans to expand into Forsyth, Stokes and Surry Counties.