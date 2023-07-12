GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Technology is now in our cars, our homes and in our hands.

Nehemiah Community Empowerment Center fosters interest in the future through exposure to science, technology, engineering and math, otherwise known as STEM.

An eight-week STEM Exploration Summer Camp at the facility in Greensboro gives more than 70 children and teens exposure to potential STEM career fields.

They get hands-on instruction in different areas like virtual reality, drones, robotics, 3-D printing and animation.

Campers like fourth grader Logan Newkirk use what they learn to solve real-world problems.

“We’re basically working on how to like, make a working computer, like a working brain of the computer,” Newkirk said.

Summer camp is free for some students, thanks in part to a grant from The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

Dedicated instructors empower campers to consider turning their passions into a career.

“The goal is for them to learn a skill of computer hardware but also for them to realize that a task that might seem complicated from the outside in – once they learn about the inside of it, it’s actually not that hard and anybody can do it,” Assistant STEM Director Andre Jones said. “I hope that they learn to be confident and that they can be whatever they want to be.”

The center’s first teen apprentice is using her experiences to plan for her future.

Jerina Hill will major in computer science when she begins her college career at Savannah University in the fall.

She led Nehemiah Community Empowerment Center’s robotics team to compete in its first competition this year.

“I’m lead captain and also lead programmer,” Hill said. “I help the team out and I program the robot.”

Leaders at the nonprofit want everyone to be able to find a career that inspires them.

President and Executive Director Randi Francis founded Nehemiah Community Empowerment Center 16 years ago to create more diversity in STEM fields.

“There are over 5 million STEM and IT jobs and there’s not enough qualified people to fill those jobs,” Francis said. “A lot of kids from minority communities might not go to college but that don’t mean we write them off. We’re providing another outlet for them to be able to still get educated and to still get gainfully employed by getting certification in ITF or drone flight school.”

Adults can also find training, certification and work opportunities.

Nehemiah Community Empowerment Center welcomes volunteers and donations, as well.

You can find more information about how to support or get involved in programs online.