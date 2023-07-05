HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – The J. Howard Coble Scholarship Fund looks for students who demonstrate leadership qualities and excel in their studies.

Sidd Viswanathan is the fifth recipient of the scholarship.

The graduate of the STEM Early College at North Carolina A&T State University will use the tuition assistance when he attends UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall.

He plans to earn a degree in economics.

Scholarship Fund Chairman Ray Coble Jr. awarded Viswanathan $2,500 during a presentation in June. Coble and his wife Chris established the scholarship in memory of his late uncle, Greensboro native J. Howard Coble, who served as the 6th district representative in Congress for 30 years.

He died in 2015.

“He was well-remembered, well-cherished by both his Democrat colleagues as well as his Republicans,” Ray Coble Jr. said. “In what he meant to us growing up, what he had done in his Congressional life, we just wanted to do what we could to honor him.”

High school students from the 14 counties Coble represented over his Congressional career are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

Applicants must write an essay, submit their resume and go through an interview process.

Once recipients are chosen, Ray and Chris become invested in their success long after college graduation.

“I have some amazing people backing me,” Viswanathan said.

The High Point Community Foundation manages the scholarship fund. Founder and President Paul Lessard says recipients are examples of Congressman Coble’s legacy.

“It’s really awarding students who are doing all the right things. You know, bright students that are also service-oriented and are doing the things Howard would have done.”

Donations to the J. Howard Coble Scholarship Fund can be made through the High Point Community Foundation.

Information about application requirements is online.