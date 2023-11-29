HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Government numbers show more than seven million children in the U.S. live in what’s deemed a “food-insecure household.”

That means when they open the refrigerator or pantry door, there’s very little or nothing at all to eat. Sadly, many of those children live in the Piedmont Triad, but there’s an organization that’s trying to change that with the help of the High Point Community Foundation.

“As much as we hate to admit it, hunger is a problem here in our community,” says Jamie Via. She’s the COO of Hopefulls, Inc. The agency’s belief is that no child should ever wonder if they will have food to eat when they get home from school. She says “we’ve had school administrators tell us that children have run from the school bus in the morning straight to the cafeteria because they haven’t eaten since lunch the day before.”

Hopefulls, Inc. now relies on volunteers and donations to cook, package, and distribute meals to children. Four days a week, about 200 children receive a ready-made meal at the end of the school day to make sure they have something for dinner. “We knew that if we could get the meals straight to the child’s bookbag that it would get straight into their bellies,” says Via.

Hopefulls, Inc. began in January with the mission of ending hunger one elementary school at a time. It currently partners with four local elementary schools: Kirkman Park, Allen Jay and Fairview in Guilford County as well as Wallburg Elementary in Davidson County. Faculty at the schools recommend a child to the program if they see a child who’s hungry and doesn’t have food.

Via says the program makes a big difference. “We’ve had children tell us that when they’ve gotten home from school and they’ve had no food in the refrigerator they’re thankful for the Hopefull meal they’ve received because they were able to eat at night, and when we hear facts like that we can’t help but continue to do this and try to meet the need as best as we can and really get this into as many children’s bellies as possible.”

Thanks to a Grant from the High Point Community Foundation, Hopefulls, Inc. will be adding a fifth school into the program next school year. That will provide 50 more children with a daily meal.

If you would like to volunteer your time or make a donation, visit www.hopefulls.com. You can also stop by “Given Coffee Company” on Motsinger Road in Winston-Salem. 100 percent of the net proceeds there goes to fund the Hopefulls program.