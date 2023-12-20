HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Government numbers show almost 68% of people released from prison end up being arrested again within three years, but one group in the Piedmont Triad is taking a stand and saying, “no more.”

With the help of a community foundation, this group is telling people who’ve been identified by police as violent offenders they have to change their ways and violence will no longer be tolerated.

“Our services are important for us to have a safe community,” says Gretta Bush. “That’s part of the vision of High Point to have a safe community and we just hope we’re contributing to it by making sure that individuals that have a violent criminal behavior pattern, it doesn’t exist, it’s not going to be tolerated here in High Point.”

That is the goal of High Point Community Against Violence. It’s a nonprofit formed in 1997 that works with the Violent Crimes Task Force to confront violent offenders and give them the tools to turn their lives around. Bush is President of the executive board. She says it’s about deterring bad behavior and offering an option to a life of crime.

“The agency helps the most violent identified individuals in the High Point area and they work with them and their families to make sure that they stay on track and stay focused to become positive individuals and not slide back into that criminal behavior and actions that they’ve exhibited,” she says.

Antwon Curtis says keeping people away from criminal behavior starts with fulfilling basic needs such as getting enough to eat. It’s something a lot of people struggle with after leaving prison.

“If you’re hungry, you can’t think past your next meal,” he says. “After your hunger you need somewhere and the knowledge to make some money, and after that, you need to find somewhere to lodge yourself and to be well.”

High Point Community Against Violence fills those basic needs. It offers assistance with food and housing. With the help of the High Point Community Foundation, it offers counseling and other support services such as help finding a job, and its life construction program teaches participants the hands-on skills of basic construction work. The program started with building sheds and now includes building houses as well as other projects.

“They’re actually working on top of the roof right now putting a new roof on our building,” says Executive Director Robert Martin. “So, we’ve got both groups working together right now and what they’re doing is something constructive with their hands instead of something destructive that they’ve done in the past.”

Martin is a former probation officer. He says the agency has focused on adults in the past, but now he sees the need to bring younger offenders into the program.

“12- to 17-year-olds are pretty much tearing up not only High Point but all over the United States, so that’s what we do, we work with the violent notified offenders and we’re spending this year with juveniles, working with them to get them on the right track,” he says.

Juveniles sentenced to community service will spend time with High Point Community Against Violence. They’ll be given a chance to earn their GED if it’s needed, but Martin says the most important thing for many people who come through his door is just having someone who’s willing to listen.

“A lot of times nobody in their past has listened to them. We try to give them the most positive reinforcement that we can give. We had a guy just recently who got a job, and I told him I was proud of him, and I thought he was going to cry because I don’t think he’s ever heard that from anyone before, told him they were proud of him, but I’m proud of him that he got a job.”

Curtis says that support may seem small, but it can make a big difference in helping people make better choices and change their lives.

“A lot of people can get in their own way and having the community to be there to help and to guide helps keep people from slipping back in their old routines whatever they may be.”

High Point Community Against Violence is located on North Main Street in High Point. It has only two paid staff members. The rest are volunteers who are dedicated to helping people turn their lives around. If you would like more information, visit https://www.hpcav.com/.