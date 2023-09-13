GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — They serve just like men in every branch of the U.S. military. They face the same battles and the same challenges. But when it’s time to come home, female veterans often find they face a different set of obstacles as a civilian, and they’re hurdles traditional veterans’ groups aren’t always equipped to deal with.

There’s one agency in Guilford County that’s uniquely qualified to help thanks in part to the support of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

“We are sisters…We all get together and do what we got to do together for each other.”

That is the guiding mantra for Combat Female Veterans Families United. The group’s mission is to help women transition from military life to civilian life and to help women realize they may be on their own but never alone.

“I know, oh so well, what it feels like to be at a point where we’re transitioning from military life to becoming a civilian,” says Chrisma Brock, a case manager and Army combat veteran. “I understand the disparities that we’re faced with once we’re transitioning, trying to find footing, grounding, and in need of a community who understands who you are, what you are, and how you are.”

It’s Brock’s job to help female veterans and their families in Guilford County find the resources they need as civilians. That includes addressing food insecurity, paying rent, counseling for military sexual trauma, and learning to grow food in the BOOTS2ROOTS program.

Veteran Lavinia Jackson says she had no idea what was available to grow locally. “I’ve been here 14, 15 years and didn’t know that we had such abundance at our fingertips and that we were welcome there to come and learn and plant.”

Army combat veteran Sarah Charles learned to garden and immediately started teaching others so they could grow their own food too. “When I was working at the church, I turned around and helped do the BOOTS2ROOTS for the group.”

And while the vegetables are growing, so is a tight-knit army of women who’ve traded military platoons for a support system of women who’ve been through similar battles.

“If you have some problems, they help you work through it. They make you feel good. Everybody gives you a hug when you come in. It’s just wonderful,” Veteran Donna Paulsen says.

Fellow veteran Alicia Rogers says she had never heard of CFVF United, but an internet search brought her to the door for the help she needed for her family and to the people she didn’t know at the time she needed to meet. “Sometimes our journey might be hard, but it’s very important to be able to have that support system….I’m telling you it really changed my life.”

Sarah Charles echoes that belief. “There’s always space for more. Even though we are a tight group, our group has grown, and we will continue to welcome other women veterans who need a safe place to come, who need a place to support, who need friends… Just saying for everybody, the doors are definitely open.”

CFVF United offers a monthly Shero Peer Support Group for women. This Friday, the group will also host the Outstanding Combat Female Veterans Awards in High Point. If you want more information, visit www.cfvfunited.com.